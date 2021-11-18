$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after buying an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 8.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after purchasing an additional 787,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

