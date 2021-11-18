Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Hold

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,981 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.