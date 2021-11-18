Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLS. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. Telos has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 296,360 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

