Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.42.
Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.86 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $13.29.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.