Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.86 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

