Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Buy

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Shares of SGC opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

