BMO Capital Markets Trims Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Target Price to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

