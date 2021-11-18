National Bank Financial Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

