LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded LifeWorks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeWorks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of MSIXF opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

