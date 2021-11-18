F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $114,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

