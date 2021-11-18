Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Gap Up to $41.70

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $46.30. Royalty Pharma shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 44,903 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,482,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after buying an additional 5,173,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,307,000 after buying an additional 596,894 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

