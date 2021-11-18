Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.70

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.70 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 7468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.54.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.29 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

