iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.10

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

