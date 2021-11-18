Maxim Group Lowers Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) to Hold

Maxim Group cut shares of Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Appili Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Appili Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

