Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.81

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.81, with a volume of 2583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,028. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 73,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

