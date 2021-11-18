LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $273.80

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 273.80 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 273.80 ($3.58), with a volume of 175162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.57).

LMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 261.43 ($3.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 408.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

