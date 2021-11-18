Pine Island Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PIPP)

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 31,077 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 12,849% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.

NYSE:PIPP opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Pine Island Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

