IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Update

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 904,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $106.26 on Thursday. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

