Chevron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 684,943 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,850% compared to the average daily volume of 35,130 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $115.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. Chevron has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,926. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

