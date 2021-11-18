Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. Adyen has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

