Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Docebo alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

DCBO opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 13.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.