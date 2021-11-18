Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

ATI stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after buying an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

