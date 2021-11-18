Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) to Strong Sell

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNM. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

