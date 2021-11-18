Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

