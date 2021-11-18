Contrasting Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -92.64% -58.49%

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.79%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 40.88 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 237.46 -$32.57 million ($2.68) -0.63

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

