Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 241.0% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 250,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 176,904 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Flywire has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.