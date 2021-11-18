Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$133.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CCA stock opened at C$99.74 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$92.35 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.46.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

