Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.14

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.14 and last traded at $156.27, with a volume of 7302604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

