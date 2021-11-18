Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NXE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

