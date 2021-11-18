Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

