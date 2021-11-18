Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $28.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COOK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.