CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $192.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $149.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCMP. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $145.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average of $139.05. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.