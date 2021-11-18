Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KW. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 493,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 258,649 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.