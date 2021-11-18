Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,943 shares of company stock worth $5,583,135. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $32,429,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

