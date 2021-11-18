Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at HSBC

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $27,812,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,552.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,412,170 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

