Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share of $3.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the lowest is $3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $15.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $18.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.58.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,019,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

