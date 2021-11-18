Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Increases By 81.8%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 553,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.73. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

