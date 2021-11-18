The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the October 14th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
