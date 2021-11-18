Mizuho Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $175.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $139.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.