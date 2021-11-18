Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

