Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.
NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.