ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ THMO opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THMO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ThermoGenesis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

