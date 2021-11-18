Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ EQOS opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Diginex has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54.

Get Diginex alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Diginex by 1,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diginex by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diginex during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.