Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NXQ stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.