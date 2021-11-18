Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NXQ stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $17.18.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
