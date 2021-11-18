BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$69.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.17.

CDPYF stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.01. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.1478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

