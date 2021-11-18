Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Shares of BYCBF opened at $2,363.03 on Tuesday. Barry Callebaut has a fifty-two week low of $2,135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,600.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,377.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,382.06.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.