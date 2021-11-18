TD Securities Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$68.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.