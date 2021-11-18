Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$43.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.43.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$38.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$23.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

