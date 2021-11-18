Canaccord Genuity Cuts Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.20

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.26.

TV opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

