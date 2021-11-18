Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce sales of $163.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.70 million and the lowest is $161.84 million. Switch posted sales of $127.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $593.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.50 million to $594.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $685.22 million, with estimates ranging from $672.95 million to $696.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,526 shares of company stock valued at $42,320,713 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Switch by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Switch by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Switch by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

