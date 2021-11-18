Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITP. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$24.87 on Tuesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$21.49 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65.

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

