CSFB Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

TSE MFC opened at C$25.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.78. The stock has a market cap of C$49.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

